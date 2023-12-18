Activision Blizzard is set to fork out a whopping $54 million to settle a gender discrimination and harassment lawsuit.

In 2021, the video game developer, which was recently acquired by Microsoft for $68.7 billion, was sued for sexism, pay disparity and bullying.

Both parties will now reportedly settle out of court and as well as paying out millions in damages Activision Blizzard will have to agree to "new obligations" regarding discrimination.

In a statement, the firm said: "We are gratified that we have reached an agreement with the California Civil Rights Department (CRD) today [...] We appreciate the importance of the issues addressed in this agreement and we are dedicated to fully implementing all the new obligations we have assumed as part of it."

Activision spokesperson added: "We are also gratified that the CRD has agreed to file an amended complaint that entirely withdraws its 2021 claims alleging widespread and systemic workplace harassment at Activision Blizzard."

The CRD noted: "Under the agreement, which is subject to court approval, Activision Blizzard will take additional steps to help ensure fair pay and promotion practices at the company and provide monetary relief to women who were employees or contract workers in California between October 12, 2015[,] and December 31, 2020."