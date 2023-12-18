Rockstar Games promises ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ (‘GTA VI’) will see all non-player characters (NPCs) experience real pain, loss and fear.

The gaming studio has been working on the highly-anticipated title, which is due to release in 2025, non-stop to ensure that players have the “most immersive experience yet” with ‘GTA VI’, and have revealed that every character the player meets will have realistic reactions to their actions.

In a press release, the company said: When you steal a car, the NPC you steal from will process that stolen car as genuine loss. That’s not just a car, that was a gift given to them on their twenty-first birthday by their father who recently passed away. When you shoot someone or run them over, they will feel that pain as real as any actual person would.”

Rockstar Games coder Ryan Thostenson also told Hard Drive that the AI for the NPCs is “far more advanced” that their previous titles, such as ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’, and were even aware that they were in a video game.

He said: “Originally, they were actually self-aware that they were NPC’s in a video game where their main purpose was to have horrible things done to them for the player’s entertainment, but they became too depressed to do anything.

“So, we scaled it back. Now, all they know is pain. They just go about trying to mind their business, empty vessels for players to inflict pain and suffering on for the sake of their own gratification. We think people will really like it.”