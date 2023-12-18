Iwan Rheon had therapy after going through a "huge break-up".

The 38-year-old 'Game of Thrones' star has revealed he suffered a huge blow in his personal life when his relationship broke down and he's out the split down to his tendency to "bottle up" his feelings so he's been working on changing the way he communicates with loved ones.

Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, he explained: "Well, historically, [I'm] a bottler-up. I recently went through quite a huge breakup and I think one of the main reasons for that was because I didn’t talk about how I actually felt.

"Let’s not get the violins out. I’ve got a tiny one here, a tiny little violin. But it’s something that I’ve had to work on and I’ve had therapy to do that which has really helped me."

Iwan didn't give any more details about the break-up, but went on to talk about balancing his acting career with music after releasing his first album of pop-folk songs - 'Dinard' - in 2015 and he revealed he's got more music waiting to be released.

When asked if music has "taken a back seat" recently, he replied: "Yes, but it’s very much just jumped over the seat and got into the driving seat recently.

"I’ve written a whole bunch of songs, they need to be released, otherwise they only exist in my head.

"Music, for me, it’s complete freedom. As an actor, you turn up and you do your job. You’re part of something but you’re not really in control of most of it. With the music, it’s all on me: it’s my song, it’s my ideas. Which is really exciting and scary."

He previously revealed he kept busy during the COVID-19 lockdowns by working on his music. He told Metro.co.uk: "I don’t necessarily want it to be a massive thing, and the lovely thing about it is there’s no pressure on the music. I get to just enjoy it.

"I’ve written another [album] ... I’ve recorded bits and bobs on my own but they’re only demos not for release, just to start to get a collection of songs. Hopefully at some point I’d like to record another album or something."