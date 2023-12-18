Kylie Minogue still lives with the "trauma" of having cancer.

The 55-year-old singer was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, and was free of the disease a year later after undergoing surgery and chemotherapy for eight months, but she admitted the memories of her health battle are still "raw" and will always "reside within" her.

During an interview with CBS News’ Seth Doane, she tearfully said: "It's trauma, and any trauma resides within you.

"The experience of a cancer diagnosis will live in me. It was difficult. It was also amazing.”

Seth then asked why Kylie considered the experience amazing, to which she explained it taught her to appearance all of the “love” that surrounded her.

She said: “Amazing in that you are very aware of your body, of the love that's around you, of your capability, all sorts of things.”

The ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ singer revealed that she found that singing was the best way for her to “process everything”.

She explained: “I sing to process everything, I think. I write to process. I perform to process. And sometimes I think I live to perform.”

Her cancer treatment wasn’t the only thing the ‘Padam Padam’ singer struggled with.

Kylie recently told Rolling Stone UK magazine that her immense popularity and fame was taking a toll on her mental health.

She said: “What I think is great for a lot of people now is that there’s a discussion about mental health and the toll [fame] can take on people. I had that. I lived that.

“I was able to manage that myself and with my family and close friends and navigate those waters. It wasn’t a decision [to stay private]. It was a reaction to protect myself and to protect my family because they would go through it with you.”