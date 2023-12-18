Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has revealed her son wants one of the world’s most expensive handmade cameras for Christmas.

The 42-year-old, who has four-year-old Archie and daughter Lilibet, two, with her husband Prince Harry, 39, said the youngster included it in his Christmas wish-list during a question-and-answer session after a screening of Netflix’s short film ‘The After’.

She said about how her boy was inspired by Misan Harriman, 46, a renowned photographer who has taken some of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s family snaps: “The inspiration runs deep. Our four-year-old – (our) four-and-a-half-year-old son – he would say, ‘No, I’m not four. I’m –and-a-half.

“Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us, and I bought Archie a camera, and he said, ‘But it’s not a Leica like Misan.’”

The camera he was referring to is handcrafted and costs thousands of dollars.

Meghan added: “I said, ‘You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas.’”

Meghan’s chat took place on 15 November at her mansion in Montecito, California.

Ironically, Harry revealed in his 2021 docuseries ‘The Me You Can’t See’ he is still triggered by the sounds of camera clicks as his mother while referring to how his late mum Princess Diana was tracked by the paparazzi in the final years of her life.

He said: “The clicking of cameras, and the flash of cameras makes my blood boil. It makes me angry. It takes me back to what happened to my mum, what I experienced as a kid.”

One gift Archie has already received is a waffle maker from his late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who died in September 2022 aged 96.

During a 2021 appearance on ‘The Late Late Show’ Harry said about the present: “My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker.

“She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix… (Archie) loves it.

“Archie wakes up in the morning and literally just goes, ‘Waffle?'”