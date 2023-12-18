Kate Micucci is cancer-free after undergoing successful surgery.

The 43-year-old actress – probably best known for playing ‘Big Bang Theory’ character Raj’s love interest Lucy on the show in eight episodes between 2013-2017 – first revealed last week in a video on TikTok she had the disease, while stressing in the clip she had “never smoked a cigarette in my life”.

Taking to TikTok again on Sunday (17.12.23), Kate said she felt “lucky and grateful” to be alive, adding: “Hey everyone! I just wanted to thank you all so much for the good wishes and all the love that I have received this past week.

“It meant so much to me and really came at a time that I really needed it so thank you.

“I have great news, which is that I am cancer free! The surgery last week went great. All the reports came back that it worked – I don’t need to do any other treatment.

“So big thank you to all my doctors and nurses and everyone that took just really great care of me. And thanks to figuring it out early because I am very very lucky and I know that.

“I’m just really grateful that things worked out as they did. I’m feeling really good today and I’m honestly just so excited and truly grateful. So thank you all for all the prayers and wishes. I’m just glad I can report some good news to you.”

The actress added she was “excited to hang with my little boy for Christmas' and was seen kissing her three-year-old son, who she has with her musician husband Jake Sinclair, 38, at the end of the video.

Kate branded the TikTok video she used to announce she was ill a “Sick Tok”.

She also revealed in the clip doctors had caught the disease “really early” and she had been able to undergo surgery last week to remove the cancer.

Kate told fans: “It’s really weird, because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life so uh, you know, it was a surprise.”

She added doctors had “got it out” and that she’s now “all good”.

Kate added: “It’s been a little bit of a trip and (I’ll) probably be moving slow for a few weeks but then I’ll be back at it.”

At the end of her video, Kate appeared content as she walked in the hospital with her IV drip, while admiring artwork in the halls.

She also told fans that she is looking forward to getting back into painting amid her recovery.