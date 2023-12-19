James McCaffrey has died aged 65.

The actor was best known for voicing the titular character in the 'Max Payne' video game series, as well as playing Jimmy Keefe in the comedy 'Rescue Me' from 2004 and 2011, and Michael Payton / Joe Astor in the crime series 'Viper' between 1994 and 1999.

He also had roles in popular shows including 'Jessica Jones, 'Suits', ' Sex and the City' and 'White Collar'.

James sadly died on December 17, after battling multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

A representative told TMZ: "One of Dick Wolf's proteges (Swift Justice), McCaffrey went on to a successful 35-year career in television and film.

"Trained at the Actor's Studio, he never lost his love for creating characters; however, his good looks often pushed him toward leading man roles."

'Entourage' actor Kevin Dillon, 58, led tributes to the actor, writing on Instagram: "James McCaffrey we were lucky to have known you. my best friend you will be missed."

His most recent job was returning to voice Alex Casey in the sequel video game 'Alan Wake II', which was released in October.

Despite voicing video game characters, James previously admitted he wasn't a gamer and didn't play the titles to hear his work.

He told Saratoga Living Magazine: “I’m not a big fan of video games, and I never have been.

“The first time I did Max Payne, it was, like, six hours a day in a sound booth, and it was about 400 pages of script. But, I’ve never seen it, I’ve never played it, I have no desire to. I lack the proper appreciation for video games.”

As well as the many roles he had on the small screen, James' big-screen jobs included 'The Truth About Cats and Dogs', 'Blind', 'The Orphan Killer', and 'Broken English'.

He is survived by his wife Rochelle Bostrom and daughter Tiernan.