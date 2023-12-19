'Godus' and 'Godus Wars' are being removed from Steam.

The gaming series was created with the help of a Kickstarter by designer Peter Molyneux but will no longer be available on demand on the virtual distribution service, although current players can continue to enjoy the game as normal.

In a message posted to the platform, developers said: "22cans would like to share important news regarding our games, 'Godus' and 'Godus Wars'. Regrettably, due to an upcoming technical change to Amazon Web Services, affecting our ability to serve necessary game files to new users, these titles are to be withdrawn from the Steam store. Please be assured that existing players can continue to enjoy these games without interruption."

The developers concluded their message by thanking fans for their support over the years.

The statement concluded:" We sincerely appreciate the incredible support from our players over the past decade and extend our heartfelt thanks to you all."