Netflix is reportedly planning a 'Wednesday' spin off focused on Uncle Fester.

After the huge success of the Jenna Ortega-led series - which is returning for a second season - the streaming giant is said to be in the early stages of development for a new 'Addams Family' show focused on Fred Armisen's character.

As reported by Bloomberg, Amazon MGM Studios - which producedes 'Wednesday' and owns the rights to the characters - is on board with expanding the live action franchise.

Fred previously revealed he looked to previous iterations of the character for his role as Uncle Fester, including Christopher Lloyd in 'The Addams Family' and 'Addams Family Values'.

He told Entertainment Tonight: “I do study that [and] going back to the original TV show as well.

“Just to make sure there’s some sort of momentum all the way through. I just kept the tradition of what Fester is ’cause everyone added their own little version of it.”

As well as the spin-off, fans are awaiting more information about the upcoming second season of 'Wednesday' with details being kept under wraps, but filming is expected to get underway in April 2024.

Creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough previously said: "We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore."

And over summer, Jenna teased a tonal shift for the second run as the show moves away from romance and closer to "horror".

She told Variety: "It's still coming together, but we've decided we want to lean into the horror more.

"Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously.

"We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great. We're going to get bolder, more dark."

The AGE-year-old actress will also serve as a producer for the new season, which she decribed as "a natural progression".

She added: "I’m just so curious: I want to see the outfits, new characters that are coming in, scripts and they were gracious enough to let me put the producer hat on."