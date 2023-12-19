Gil Kenan has confirmed that a new villain will take the spotlight in 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'.

The 47-year-old filmmaker is helming the latest movie in the supernatural comedy franchise – slated for release in March 2024 – and explained how a new antagonist will terrorise the Spengler family after Gozer was revived for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'.

Gil told Empire magazine: "Because the Spengler family story drove the narrative in 'Afterlife', bringing Gozer back to centre-stage was a natural way to close the book on the past.

"But we are now in the post-Gozerian era of the 'Ghostbusters' saga, so that means we're able to stretch out and create an entirely new mythology. And that's thrilling as a storyteller, because there are all-new and terrifying stakes with fresh visual references to draw on."

Original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson have all returned for the upcoming movie and Kenan had a moment to treasure on his first day behind the camera.

The 'A Boy Called Christmas' director recalled: "I remember there was a moment halfway through the first morning of directing one of the big scenes where I looked at the monitor, and just caught myself with the biggest grin ever.

"Finally, it dawned on me that I was calling 'Action!' and 'Cut!' on some of my very favourite characters in movies, working on a big cinematic scale on something that I really cared about.

"I try to hold on to that feeling. I still have it now, finishing the film."

Gil takes over behind the camera from 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' helmer Jason Reitman – the son of the original flick's late director Ivan Reitman – and spoke of the "absolute honour" of being tasked to make a movie in the much-loved franchise.

Kenan said: "It's an absolute honour to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga.

"I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a 'Ghostbusters' film."