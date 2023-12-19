The 'TimeSplitters' reboot began life as a "clone" of 'Fortnite'.

Prior to Free Radical Design being closed earlier this month, the studio had been working on the project that a former developer has claimed was based on the title from 'Epic Games', and would have been free-to-play and included a 'battle royale' mode.

The anonymous developer was quoted as saying: "Originally it was a Fortnite clone. Nobody wanted that really, not even us, but we didn't have much of a choice for a long time.”

Other aspects of the original 'TimeSplitters' title, including capture the bag, deathmatch, team deathmatch, were also said to be considered for the reboot.

Responding to a fan on The Free Radical Archives, the employee said: "It was a F2P [free-to-play] BR [Battle Royale] with some additional modes like DM [Deathmatch], TDM [Team Deathmatch], CTB [Capture the Bag] etc.

"Characters and skins were microtransactions. At least that was the plan. There was debate over what would be offered as standard and what was purchasable. But for the sake of the publisher we showed everything as purchasable."