Apple is to suspend sales of its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The tech giant is facing a ban on selling the smart watches after medical tech firm Masimo claimed Apple copied the patents for the built-in blood oxygen sensors.

The International Trade Commission (ITC) ordered a ban on Series 9 and Ultra 2 imports into the US in October.

Apple was accused of using Masimo's pulse oximetry technology in some Watches.

And if President Joe Biden signs off on a ban, Series 9 and Ultra 2 imports will be prohibited from December 25.

An Apple spokesperson told Reuters at the time: “Masimo has wrongly attempted to use the ITC to keep a potentially life-saving product from millions of US consumers while making way for their own watch that copies Apple.

"While today's decision has no immediate impact on sales of Apple Watch, we believe it should be reversed, and will continue our efforts to appeal.”

A statement read: “Apple strongly disagrees with the order and is pursuing a range of legal and technical options to ensure that Apple Watch is available to customers.

“Should the order stand, Apple will continue to take all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the US as soon as possible.”

Other retailers will still be allowed to sell the Series 9 and Ultra 2, but not if Biden approves the ban.