Patrick Dempsey has credited 'Grey's Anatomy' with inspiring "so many people" to go into medicine.

The 57-year-old actor - who played neurosurgeon Derek 'McDreamy' Shepherd on the medical drama from 2005 to 2015, before returning five years later for the 17th season - is proud of the long running show's continuing legacy, and its impact on his own life.

He told 'Good Morning America': "['Grey's Anatomy'] has really inspired so many people to go into the medical profession and has given me the platform to be able to do the Ferrari movie and to be able to have [the People's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive title].

"I think that's been the biggest gift coming out of that show, is to be able to do something positive and give back."

When it comes to giving back, a big part of that is the Dempsey Center, which the 'Thanksgiving' star set up in his home state of Maine back in 2008 following his mum's battle with ovarian cancer.

He explained: "We don't treat the disease, we treat the person holistically with wrap-around care.

"Our goal is to reach everybody who has been impacted in the state of Maine and also then to spread the word of this is what you need to do to complement the traditional approaches of fighting cancer, and it should be standardized care...

"We do spend so much time and energy on research and developing the drugs that are important, but we forget about healing the human being. Not only the patient but the family and everyone around them that's been impacted."

The ‘Ferrari’ actor recently suggested there is “real meaning and real wealth” in being “of service” to others and thinks society needs to change and encourage more collective responsibility.

Asked the biggest lesson he’s learned in his career, he told Radio Times magazine: “When I was in Rome, working on a project, I discovered Marcus Aurelius’ stoicism.

“And one of the things that I took away is that we are here to serve and if you do something that is of service, then that’s real meaning and that’s real wealth.

“That is something that, as a society, we need to get back to."