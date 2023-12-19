Taylor Swift is said to have the same Christmas cooking skills as Travis Kelce’s mum.

The 34-year-old singer’s relationship with The Kansas City Chiefs player, also 34, hit the headlines when she watched him play from the stands at The Arrowhead Stadium in September next to Travis’ mum Donna, 71, while wearing a red-and-white Chiefs jersey.

Former NFL star Bernie Kosar, 60, says Taylor makes homemade cinnamon rolls – just like Donna.

Donna told UsWeekly: “I bake cinnamon rolls. They’re always my favourite, my go-to.”

She added she can only make the treats “a couple times a year” because it’s “so sugary”, and went on to add that even though she’s “not a good cook,” she “loves to bake” for her loved ones.

Bernie told the ‘Tobin and Leroy’ podcast he saw Taylor at Travis’ Missouri mansion when the retired quarterback popped in for a meal.

He added: “Taylor is so nice. She comes in by herself, she’s so cool, she brings… she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal.”

Taylor posted a photo of her pastries on Instagram in May 2020, and captioned the image: “When you’re proud of your buns so you post them on the Internet.”

Despite their relationship in the global spotlight, Travis recently said he was planning to keep his personal life private.

He added on the ‘New Heights’ podcast – which he has with his older brother Jason, 35, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL – he planned to stay private “moving forward” after he and Taylor were first spotted together.

Travis said: “I want to respect both of our lives.”

Joking about Taylor’s fame, he added: “She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows.

“I’m enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend,” the tight end continued. “Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports… will kind of have to be where I keep it.”