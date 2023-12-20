Bruce Springsteen is said to be in talks to headline next year’s Glastonbury.

The ‘Born to Run’ rocker, 74, topped the festival and has reportedly been tapped up by organisers Michael and Emily Eavis to make a comeback at the event in Worthy Farm, Somerset, after Madonna, 65, apparently pulled out of the running.

A source told The Sun: “Bruce has a jam-packed summer schedule but after Michael and Emily failed to secure Madonna, they have been in talks with him.

“Bruce was sensational at BST Hyde Park and they think he is the perfect booking for Glastonbury.

“Talks with his team are ongoing and the Eavis’ hope they can come to an agreement.

“Bruce headlined in 2009 and joined Sir Paul McCartney during his set in 2022 and now he is keen to return with his E Street Band.

“The organisers know they need to book someone with the same legendary status and gravitas as Madge, and Bruce would be ideal.”

Bruce has had recent form for huge UK gigs, playing a three-hour set during his headline set at BST Hyde Park in London in July.

Also in the running to headline Glastonbury 2024 are Dua Lipa and Coldplay, who are also set to take slots on the festival’s Pyramid Stage on the last weekend of June.

The Sun reported earlier this year Dua, 28, and Coldplay have already signed up, but claimed the costs of hosting Madonna was the reason she never signed up for next year’s festival.

Bruce is set to kick off the European leg of his world tour in Wales on May 5 and his last show before Glastonbury is in Nijmegen in the Netherlands on Thursday June 27.

His schedule would just leave him time to play Glastonbury before he gets back on stage on July 2, when he is set to play in Werchter, Belgium.