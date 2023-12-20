Sydney Sweeney couldn’t stop crying after the death of her ‘Euphoria’ co-star Angus Cloud.

The 26-year-old actress made her name playing popular highly-strung high schooler Cassie Howard in the raunchy HBO show alongside Angus, and she has now said she and her fellow stars on the series were left so devastated when he died on 31 July from an accidental overdose aged 25 at his family home in Oakland, California they kept weeping on phone calls with each other.

Sydney told Glamour UK magazine’s December digital issue about their reaction to Angus’ passing: “(My co-stars and I) were constantly on the phone with each other crying, because it was just such a shock.

“I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming and I won’t see Angus on set.

“(At least) when we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other and we’re there for each other, just in a different way than we’re able to when we’re all in very separate places in the world.

“It’s really interesting when someone passes away in our industry, because they’re still alive in so many forms.”

In September, Angus’ devastated mum has revealed his final words were: “I love you, mama – you’re the best”.

His mother Lisa Cloud told People he told her when she was on her way to bed the night he died: “I love you, mama – you’re the best. I’ll see you in the morning.”

The next morning, Lisa went to check on Angus and found him slumped over his bedroom desk.

She admitted that wasn’t out of the ordinary as he regularly fell asleep during his desk-bound art sessions, but she felt something was wrong as she approached him.

Lisa added: “I started shaking him and screaming. I pushed him hard, and he fell on the floor. I tried to resuscitate him – mouth to mouth – and I was compressing him.

“I was screaming for my neighbour because I didn’t want to leave him and call 911, and I just kept at it until they took him away.

“I miss him so much. He was the love of my life.”

In a Facebook post in August, Lisa thanked friends for their “love for my family at this shattered time” and added Angus’ final day was “joyful”.

The Alameda County coroner said Angus suffered acute intoxication from a combination of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and benzodiazepine.

In the weeks leading up to his death, the actor – who played drug dealer Fezco in ‘Euphoria’ alongside his friend Zendaya – was grieving the loss of his dad Conor Hickey, who died from cancer two months earlier.

His friends revealed he was so grief-stricken he was too “traumatised” to scatter his father’s ashes at a private ceremony.