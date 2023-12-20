Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are married.

The 'Barbie' creators headed to City Hall in New York for a low-key ceremony before celebrating at Billy Joel's Madison Square Garden show on Tuesday (19.12.23).

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: “They were both glowing and celebrating. They are so happy."

Greta, 40, opted for a white skirt and jacket, and Noah, 54, looked "handsome in his suit".

The frequent collaborators began dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2020.

The couple have two young sons together and Greta previously revealed her eldest boy, born in March 2019, has inherited her love of "high drama".

She explained to the Guardian newspaper: "Occasionally he’ll have these moments of high drama. He’ll fall to the floor. He did this the other day. I wasn’t able to make him breakfast instantly, because I was feeding my three-month-old, and he fell to the floor, weeping and said: ‘I’m having a sorely trying day. It’s already a problem'.

"I was like: ‘Oh, such drama'. But also, like: ‘Oh, that’s from me'. That’s my level of grandiose."

In the same interview, the mother-of-two revealed she has ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder).

The 'Little Women' director opened up about the condition - which can lead to impulsive behaviour and trouble concentrating - and how she always had a lot of energy as a child but didn't get diagnosed until she was an adult.

She said: "[At school I] had a ton of energy. Now, as an adult, I have ADHD – they diagnosed me. But as a kid, my mum was like: ‘Let’s sign her up for every activity. Let’s tire her out.’ I’ve always had a tremendous amount of enthusiasm. I was just interested in, like, everything. I had a really active imagination. I had a lot of really deep feelings. I was emotional."