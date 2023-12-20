Timothee Chalamet has quipped that it was "hard to be present" at Beyonce's concert due to smooching his girlfriend Kylie Jenner most of the time.

The 'Wonka' actor and the beauty mogul couldn't stop themselves from packing on the PDA in the VIP section at one of the most popular concerts of the year, the 'Renaissance World Tour' stop in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in September, where they made their romance official.

So much so that the 27-year-old star completely forgot he attended the gig.

Speaking to MTV, he said: “That was great. Hard to be present."

It marked their first public appearance together since reports emerged that they were dating in April, and also following false reports they had split.

Meanwhile, the reality TV star - who has daughter Stormi, five, and 22-month-old son Aire, with her rapper ex Travis Scott, 32 - is "very proud" of Timothee's career.

The 26-year-old beauty - who is thought to have made more than $1 billion through her Kylie Cosmetics company - has been dating the 'Dune' star for almost a year now an insider recently claimed that the pair are doing "really well" and they are equally "supportive" of each other's work.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Kylie and Timothée have been doing really well. Even though Kylie has so many of her own commitments, she is very proud of Timothée and wants to be there for him and support him."

The insider went on to add that Timothee "admires" how the 'Kardashians' star has such a "strong work ethic" whilst also balancing her busy lifestyle with being a mother.

The insider added: "Timothée is equally supportive of Kylie and admires her strong work ethic and how committed she is as a mom."