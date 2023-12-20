Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday is to be commemorated with the opening of a memorial garden at Regent's Park.

The late monarch died on 8 September 2022 aged 96, and there are plans to turn a former plant nursery into a two-acre garden with some of the royal's favourite blooms at the London landmark.

The garden plans to be open to the public in 2026, the year the queen would have celebrated her milestone birthday.

The proposals show a large pond, seating and a pergola.

Visitors will be able to explore various landscapes and there will also be a lookout tower to get an aerial view of the whole area.

A response to the proposals will be sent to Royal Parks by 28 January.

The memorial garden plans being unveiled come after King Charles unveiled a statue of his late mother at the special Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance last month.

The 75-year-old monarch acceded to the throne upon the death of his mother and unveiled the life-size bronze artwork of her at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

His wife Queen Camilla drew back the curtain to reveal a statue made of Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

The royal couple were joined at the event by Charles' son Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales - who wore one of Queen Elizabeth's necklaces to honour the late monarch - as well as Charles' sister Anne, Princess Royal and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was also in attendance.

Statues of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert were also unveiled, having been created by artist Poppy Field and commissioned by the Royal Albert Hall in honour of the historic concert hall's 150th anniversary.

Ian McCulloch, president of the Royal Albert Hall, said: "It is particularly fitting for our distinctive building to mark the contribution to our history of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who supported and attended the hall devotedly for so many decades."

The event was held to honour the sacrifice of servicemen and women and also mark 80 years since The Battle of the Atlantic and the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, and Anne led a tribute to those who lost their lives.