Twitch has reversed a recent policy shift that allowed more adult content.

The platform said last week the raunchy material would be permitted on its pages if it was deemed artistic – but the shift led to an influx of digitally created nude images.

Its CEO Dan Clancy acknowledged the company had made a misstep with the change in a statement in which he said: “Upon reflection, we have decided that we went too far with this change.”

Clancy also acknowledged concerns over some of the imagery allowed on Twitch under the updated guidelines, and he emphasised that going forward depictions of real or fictional nudity would not be allowed on the site – regardless of the medium.

Last week, Twitch had updated its sexual content policy, permitting content such as deliberately highlighted breasts, buttocks, or pelvic regions, as well as fictionalised fully exposed female private parts.

The huge change involved requiring content creation labels on specific streams, with viewers providing consent before accessing such content.

But Clancy noted the issue proved more complex than initially anticipated, especially with the challenge of distinguishing between digital art and photography, especially given the capabilities of artificial intelligence in creating realistic images.

The decision to revert the policy came after Twitch’s art community expressed concerns online about the influx of AI-generated nude content in the art category following the recent policy change.

Clancy clarified the only exception to the no-nudity rule remains "incidental nudity" found in mature-rated games.

He added: “While I wish we would have predicted this outcome, part of our job is to make adjustments that serve the community.”

He concluded his statement with an apology for the confusion caused by the update, acknowledging the need for ongoing adjustments to meet the diverse needs of the Twitch community.