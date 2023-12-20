Lewis Capaldi’s fortune has soared to more than £5 million in the last year.

Accounts for the 27-year-old singer’s two companies show his income has been boosted thanks to a string of hits and sell-out shows – and despite him recently stepping back from music as his Tourette’s syndrome worsens.

Lewis, who was diagnosed with the condition in 2022, released his second album ‘Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent’ in May and it leapt to the top of the charts.

But the singer was forced to take a break from music after struggling to finish his set at Glastonbury in June due to the twitches he suffers from his Tourette’s.

Accounts for his firm Face Like Thunder, which handles royalties from his hits, show it is valued at £3.8 million.

It’s up more than £1.5 million on the previous year.

And his second private firm, Face Like Thunder Touring, which handles income from his concerts, has more than £1.3 million in the bank.

Four years ago, Lewis made only £16,417, but his life changed after his first album ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’ topped the charts in 2019.

Lewis has said the Tourette’s he fears may force him to quit music is only under control when he’s “hammered”.

The BRIT Award winner revealed on ‘The Zach Sang Show’ he had the syndrome, which causes uncontrollable twitching and unwanted sounds in sufferers, and still fears despite revealing his condition fans may mistake his ever-worsening tics as the result of drug abuse.

He then told The Sun in an interview from his favourite pub Tennant’s Bar, in Glasgow’s West End, about the only way he can control it: “As long as I numb myself to the world… funnily, when I’m hammered, it doesn’t happen at all.

“But I’d be lying if I said this hasn’t got the better of me recently. It has.”

Lewis also stressed about how his twitches are not the result of drugs: “The truth is, I’m not banging loads of gear down. This isn’t drugs, and I’ve had that accusation on nights out.

“People have asked me directly, ‘Are you on drugs, is it cocaine?’ and I saw a few tweets knocking around after shows with people saying ‘He’s on drugs’ — and that wasn’t the case.

“If you think I’m going to take drugs and then come out on stage in front of 15,000 and then try to do a show – I mean, obviously, I wait until afterwards. That’s a joke.”