Prince William’s cousin-in-law has nicknamed him “One-Pint Willy”.

The royal, 41, got the moniker from Mike Tindall, who is married to William’s cousin Zara, as he is “not the best” at drinking, according to the rugby star.

Mike, 45, told Rob Burrow’s podcast, on which he appeared alongside his 42-year-old wife: “For the Prince of Wales, he is known as ‘One-Pint Willy’. He is known to me as ‘One-Pint Willy’ because he’s not the best of drinkers.

“Coming from (rugby) where it’s built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often.

“So, that is one that I will definitely give away for the Prince of Wales, One-Pint Willy, there you go.”

Mike then apologised for putting the royal’s family nickname in public.

Zara looked embarrassed by her husband’s confession as she replied: “Oh my god, you’re in so much trouble.”

Mike, who is a close friend of William’s, laughed it off and said: “Sorry, sorry sir!”

He also shared the pet name he and his wife call one another, admitting:

“We basically call each other ‘Munchkins’ a lot, don’t we? Or ‘My Love’.

“I normally use Munchkin, don’t know why that started but it has stuck and it stays!”

Zara admitted that she has another two-word nickname that her husband is saved as on her phone which ends in “kitten”, but stayed tight-lipped on the whole name.

Rob Burrow’s podcast is available to listen to on BBC Sounds.