S Club star Tina Barrett does all her gift buying on Christmas Eve.

The 47-year-old singer – who has seven-year-old son Roman from a previous relationship – admitted she has too many other things to think about leading up to Christmas Day so her shopping often slides by the wayside and she doesn't get out until 24 December.

She told BANG Showbiz: “Christmas Eve is when I do my Christmas shopping. I have done that a few times, it’s awful. I have kids, so Elf on the Shelf is a big deal.”

And Tina admitted having a child of her own has helped her rediscover the magic of the festive season.

Asked if parenthood has made Christmas better, she said: “It is, because you sort of live [it] through their eyes and it’s just like, ‘I feel like a kid now reliving all of the childhood again’. It’s nice.”

Band member Jo O’Meara agreed: “Christmas comes back when you have kids!”

Meanwhile, the group – which also includes Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh listed their “epic” comeback tour as their highlight of 2023.

Asked the best moment of the year, Rachel said: “The tour was pretty epic!”

Jon added: “We were here about six weeks ago at the O2 on a Saturday night and it was sold out, and it was the best show we have ever done.”

Bradley then revealed that the band won’t be resting for too long over the festive period, as they would be setting off for another round of tours soon.

He said: “We are going to America in February, so we will be back again soon on the road together.”