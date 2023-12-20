Sydney Sweeney designed her swimsuit collection with style and practicality in mind.

The 'Euphoria' actress unveiled the 'Love Letters by Sydney Sweeney' with Frankies Bikinis earlier this year and explained that she wanted outfits to suit all locations.

Sydney told Glamour magazine: "If I'm at the beach, I want tiny little straps and cute colours. If I'm at the lake, I want support so I can jump off any rock and not have to worry about my boobs falling out."

The 26-year-old star took centre stage in the music video for The Rolling Stones song 'Angry' in September and explained how she selected her own outfit amid debate about sexual objectification.

Sydney said: "I felt hot. I picked my own outfit of racks and racks of clothes. I felt so good in it.

"One of the questions I get is, 'Are you a feminist?' I find empowerment through embracing the body that I have. That's sexy and strong, and I don't think there's anything wrong with it. I'm in a Rolling Stones video. How cool and iconic is that? I felt so good.

"All the moves, everything I was doing was all freestyle. I mean, who else gets to roll around on the top of a convertible driving down Sunset Boulevard with police escorts? It's the cool things in this career that I had no idea I'd get to do."