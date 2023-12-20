Travis Kelce was "trying to keep [his] cool" when Taylor Swift was shown on the screen at his football game.

The 34-year-old NFL star has been dating 'Anti-Hero' songstress, also 34, since July 2023 and when she turned up to support him at a recent game at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he revealed that the crowd went "absolutely insane" even though she was wearing the opposing team's colours.

Speaking on the 'New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce', he said: "They showed Taylor at the game, and I mean you don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors. It just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen. I was trying to keep my cool!"

The Kansas City Chiefs player went on to add that because his girlfriend had noted that the stadium was one of her favourites to play at with her worldwide 'Eras' tour, it was nice to see the home fans there showing her some love as well.

He said: "I was like, ‘Don’t show your cards, don’t show your cards.’ It was fun, man. Shout out to the Patriots, New England. Taylor, she’s on record saying that that stadium is one of the funnest that she’s played at, so for them to show her is just kind of showing her some love. So shout out to the Patriots for doing that."

Taylor - who has been named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2023 - was first spotted at one of Travis' games on September 24 when she was seen cheering him on as the Kansas City Chiefs played the Chicago Bears at the Arrowhead Stadium.

But the 'Blank Space' hitmaker revealed during her interview with the outlet that they had actually been dating for three months by the time she announced it.

She said: This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. "

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."