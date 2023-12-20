Zac Efron is suffering from an eye infection.

The 36-year-old actor made an appearance on 'The Today Show' in New York on Wednesday (20.12.23) to promote his new film 'The Iron Claw' and despite his minor ailment was determined to turn up for the television interview so he decided to cover up with a pair of dark sunglasses.

He said: "I feel weird being in shades! I just have a bit of an eye infection. But I really wanted to be here. It’s such a good movie, and I want to come see you guys and tell everyone about it."

Meanwhile, the 'High School Musical' star got ripped to play the professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich in the new movie and felt his look – which included a wig and skimpy wrestling shorts – was "ridiculous" initially until things came together.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the film's Los Angeles premiere, he said: "In the best way possible, I did not look anything like me. It was jarring at first, but we kind of put it together piece by piece.

"Individually, the wig by itself looks kind of ridiculous; by themselves, the clothes look pretty crazy. When you put them all together in the sets that our team built and get out there in the ring under those lights, it looks like the Von Erichs, man, and that was our goal. I think it added a lot to it."

The sports-drama film tells the story of the Von Erich brothers, who made wrestling history during the 1980s but have been cursed by tragedy, and Zac explained how it felt "incredibly gratifying" to see the real-life Kevin's reaction to the picture.