Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck suffer from "PTSD" after living their early lives in the spotlight.

The 54-year-old pop superstar tied the knot with Hollywood actor Ben, 51, in 2022 - more than two decades after they initially dated before breaking things off - and she has now reflected that whilst putting their relationship in front of the world was "traumatic" all those years ago, they have both now learned to care less about what others may think of them.

She told Variety: "We have PTSD. But we’re older now. We’re wiser. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are."

Meanwhile, J. Lo has enlisted the help of Ben for her upcoming film project about her new album 'This Is Me...Now!' and recently explained that she values her husband's opinion on everything because they are partners in all aspects of life.

She told US TV show 'Extra': "We are real partners, not just in working together, but in life, as parents, as lovers, as a couple… We discuss everything with each other… I want his opinion, everything, because I trust him."

The 'Jenny From the Block' hitmaker - who has 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony whilst Ben has Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - went on to add that she is aware her husband has the "best intentions" when it comes to her career and will help her "shine" as much as possible.

She added: "I know he has the best intentions, he has no kind of agenda except to see me shine as bright as I can shine, and that’s what I have for him, too, so I definitely always want his opinion."