Bam Margera is engaged to Dannii Marie after six months of dating.

The 44-year-old reality star - who was initially married to Missy Rothstein from 2007 untl 2012 and has six-year-old son Phoenix with second wife Nicole Boyd - struck up a relationship with model Dannii and UsWeekly confirmed that the pair are now set to tie the knot.

He told the outlet: "We're just a really good team. I've never had structure before. I always woke up not knowing what to do with the day … I would just look across the street, see an Irish pub and be like, ‘That looks like fun."

The former 'Jackass' star went on to add that these days, he and his now-fiancee have created a "fun schedule" to work through together on a daily basis and that Dannii is "everything" he could ever ask for in a person.

He said: "Now I wake up, I walk the dogs, I stretch, I go to the gym, I go skateboarding. Everything’s a structured fun schedule.

"And we do it together, and it’s just a perfect thing. She’s everything I’ve ever asked for — I couldn’t ask for anything more. We are a perfect team."

In September, it was reported that Bam was celebrating one month of sobriety as he embarked on a healthy new lifestyle in the countryside.

The MTV star was ordered to wear an alcohol-detecting anklet as part of his bail conditions stemming from an arrest in August and he also has to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and outpatient treatment - and TMZ.com reported at the time that Bam had been sober for a month and was living on a farm owned by a professional skateboarder near Philadelphia.