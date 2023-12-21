Christopher Briney was thrilled that he didn't have to sing in the new 'Mean Girls' movie.

The 25-year-old actor stars as Aaron Samuels in the adaptation of the Broadway musical - which itself is based on the 2004 high school comedy starring Lindsay Lohan - and initially passed on the opportunity to audition until he learned that his character would not be required to sing.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "I was so fine with it. I don't want to do that to people. And I don't know. I think if I worked on it, if someone gave me some coaching, I'd be fine. But it's also just so different.

"The level that the people in this movie are singing at isn't something you can just pick up. They were born to do that and I wasn't born to do that."

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star plays the love interest of Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) in the new film and went on to describe him as a "caring" individual who is always trying to "do the right thing" even though he is "left in the dark" by the others.

He said: "He's trying to be good. He really does care about people and he cares about doing the right thing, but I think he's left in the dark a little bit. But given the information he has, he's trying to be good."

Almost 20 years on from its release, Tina Fey's comedy which serves as a parody of the high school clique system continues to spawn interest with new merchandise lines based around its memorable quotes and Christopher added that he "doesn't remember a world" without 'Mean Girls' because of how much it has impacted the "context" of comedy.

He said: "I don’t remember a world pre-Mean Girls. I don’t know if there was a world pre-Mean Girls. It’s just been the context for comedy for so long!"