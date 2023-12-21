John Stamos "never sobered up" after his DUI arrest because it was easier to keep drinking than to face his problems.

The 60-year-old 'Full House' star has opened up about his battle with booze, confessing he downed a whole bottle of wine after being arrested on a DUI charge back in 2015 and he decided to carry on boozing to "forget" his personal issues.

He told PEOPLE: "When I did get the DUI … I came home from the hospital that night, I sat down, I drank a bottle of wine just to forget what just happened. And I never sobered up."

After his brush with the law, Stamos had to fly to Canada to film 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' and he admits he carried on drinking throughout the shoot.

He explained: "When you sober up, you have to look at the ugly truth, so you keep drinking. So I was kind of just loosely buzzed through the shooting of that movie."

During a recent appearance on Mayim Bialik’s podcast 'Bialik Breakdown' podcast, Stamos admitted he'd hit rock bottom filming the movie but it took a while for him to admit he needed help.

He said: "That was bottom. But I didn’t get it and I just numbed myself for a few weeks after that. And when I came home, my sisters were like, ‘Okay, it’s time to go, we found this place.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m ready'."

Stamos headed to rehab in July 2015, and says he wanted to change because he "hated" the way he was acting.

He told Bialik: "I hated it. I really hated the way I felt, hated disappointing people, hated myself, hated looking in the mirror going, ‘This is not who my parents raised. What am I doing? Who is this idiot?’ I would be so embarrassed.

"I had everything growing up. I had a beautiful childhood. I had no excuse to [mess] my life up. And I did and it made me sick."