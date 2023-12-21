Adam Driver has become a dad for the second time.

The 40-year-old actor already has a six-year-old son with his wife Joanne Tucker but revealed that he and his wife Joanne Tucker welcomed a little girl together but kept the news secret for a considerable amount of time.

Speaking on 'Live with Kelly and Mark' on Wednesday (20.12.23), he said: "She’s eight months. I have an older son who is six and so she, now she’s eight months and you kind of forget how much babies kinda suck."

The 'Ferrari' star was then asked if he is managing to get much sleep since the arrival of his little girl and confirmed that he is not, but is making sure that he takes the time to "enjoy" this period of fatherhood more this time round since it went "too fast" last time.

He said: "Not a lot, not a lot, not a lot.

"But I’m remembering this time that I have to enjoy it more. This first time, it went too fast and I was so anxious for him to kind of develop so he could communicate and tell me what was wrong. And now I’m more patient with her. I’m trying to enjoy it more! She likes me more, but [my son] didn’t want anything to do with me for the first three years!"

Towards the end of last year, it was reported that Adam had let slip his baby news whilst rehearsing his opening monologue for an episode of 'Saturday Night Live' after taking on hosting duties for the fourth time.

According to PageSix, he said: "Last year, I asked for a baby girl, and I got it, which is exhausting. So this year, I wish for Ambien!"

Prior to that, it was reported that Adam and Joanne were expecting their second baby together but neither of them confirmed the news.