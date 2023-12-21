Rihanna didn't mean to reveal her pregnancy during her Super Bowl performance.

The 35-year-old pop star surprised fans when she debuted her baby bump on stage as she headlined the halftime show back in February and she has now admitted she didn't plan to go public with her news but was forced to flash her tummy to the world because the zipper on her costume wouldn't do up.

She told Access Hollywood: "Here’s the thing - I do what I have to do, right?. My jumper couldn’t zip up. No one knew I was pregnant - I just told my stylist, ‘Make sure it’s stretchy'. So the underarm, it was stretchy, and [the bottom of the jumper] was baggy, but you know ...

"[On the day of the show] the zip, it just stopped right there. So it had to be what it had to be!"

After the show, Rihanna confirmed she was expecting her second child and she gave birth to a son named Riot in August. The little boy was her second son with partner ASAP Rocky, the father of her eldest boy RZA, who was born in May 2022.

In the interview with Access Hollywood, Rihanna went on to talk about her relationship with ASAP Rocky, admitting it has changed since they became parents.

She explained: "I loved him differently as a dad. This is major, major like - it’s a turn on. What a leader, what a great, patient, loving … and my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background, like, I’m an extra."

Rihanna added: "I hoped that I could have kids one day, and I hoped I could have them in love, and I hoped that I can be a part of a family that you know, breaks generational curses and just like, moves forward and does new things, and raises our kids better than we’ve been raised, and all the beautiful things, and it’s happening, and I can’t believe it."