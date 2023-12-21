Dua Lipa dyed her hair red because she “feels things in colours”.

The ‘Houdini’ hitmaker turned her beautiful brunette tresses a beautiful rich wine hue to match her new musical era and satisfy her inkling of synesthesia - a condition that artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde and Beyonce have all claimed they have - that makes certain people see sounds in colours.

The 28-year-old pop star told the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired Daily Column: “Usually when I write, I think about visual stuff, whether its colours, what the video will look like or whatever.

“It’s like a clinical term synesthesia, I don’t think I necessarily have that but I just feel things in colours.

“I feel like a lot of the songs that I have written for this record I saw them in a red, which why I dyed my hair red.”

Dua - who last dropped an album in 2020 with the smash hit ‘Future Nostalgia' - dubbed her ‘Argylle’ co-star John Cena, 46, her “emotional support actor” after working opposite in him ‘Barbie’ when he was her Ken to her mermaid version of the iconic doll.

She told Vanity Fair: “It seems like I can’t seem to do anything without him! He’s really my emotional support actor.”

“It was fab, and he’s amazing, and I absolutely love working with John. He’s such a great guy and so lovely.”

The ‘New Rules’ singer mused that the highest-grossing film of 2023’s director, Greta Gerwig, 40, “defied all odds” to make it into the cultural touchstone it turned out to be.

Dua said: “The thing is, Greta just really defied all odds. Nobody knew what to expect from the Barbie film and for it to be able to hit so many chords, from it being so fun and happy and funny, to then really hitting the heartstrings and touching on something really emotional and having you, especially as a woman, contemplate your place and what’s expected of you.”