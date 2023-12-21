Toyota is to recall 1.12 million vehicles due to a suspected airbag problem.

The Japanese automaker has an issue with the Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors, affecting its 2020 to 2022 models of the Avalon, Camry, Corolla, RAV4, Lexus ES250, ES300H, ES350, RX350 Highlander, and Sienna Hybrid.

The sensors work to prevent the airbags from being activated if a small adult or child is in the front seat.

Toyota will get in touch with customers before the end of February 2024 if their vehicle requires recalling.

The issue continues to plague the firm as they already recalled 3,500 RAV4 models in the US last summer due to issues with the OSC sensors.