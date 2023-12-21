Bethesda has promised that ‘Starfield’ will receive major updates in 2024.

The role-playing space game, that is exclusive to the Xbox, was released in September, and has gone on to be one of the biggest titles of the year. Now, developer Bethesda has teased fans on what to expect in the coming months.

In a blog post, the company wrote: “We’ve been hard at work on everything coming to Starfield in 2024. While we’re not ready to go into all the details just yet, here’s a glimpse at some of the things we’re cooking up.

“We've been reading all your feedback and are excited to start launching these new features. We'll be adding new ways to travel and you’ll now be able to access city maps while exploring the major cities. For those of you who love ship building, we'll also be expanding on ship customization with ship decorations, new ship building options, and more.”

The studio announced that new content for the game would start to roll out in February, and would also support mods for the title, that they are calling a ‘Creation Kit’.

The studio continued: “Modding has always been an enormous part of our games, with incredible community-made content constantly bringing fresh new experiences. With the scale and systems in Starfield, we can’t wait to see what you come up with!

“And lastly, the team is hard at work on the development of Shattered Space, our first major expansion coming next year. You’ll have new story content, new locations, new gear, and much more. We can’t wait to share more with you next year.”