Gabrielle Union has hailed Taraji P. Henson for taking care of the "next generation" of black stars.

The 51-year-old actress has taken to social media to praise the Hollywood star, who recently revealed that she's "tired of working so hard" only to receive a "fraction" of her salary.

In response to Taraji's comments, Gabrielle wrote on X: "Not a damn lie told. Not. A. Damn. Lie. We go TO BAT for the next generation and hell even our own generation and above. We don't hesitate to be the change that we all need to see AND it takes a toll on your mind, health, soul, and career if we're keepn it 100 (sic)"

Taraji, 53, previously revealed that she's actually thinking of walking away from the movie industry.

The actress told Sirius XM: "I'm just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, and getting paid a fraction of the cost. I’m tired of hearing my sisters saying the same thing over and over. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ I have to. The math ain’t mathing.

"When you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don't do this alone. There's a whole entire team behind us and they have to get paid. So when you hear someone saying 'Oh such-and-such made $10 million.' That didn't make it to their account.

"Know that off the top, Uncle Sam is getting 50 percent. So now we're at five million. Your team is getting 30 percent of whatever you gross. Not after what Uncle Sam took. Now do the math.

"I’m only human and it seems every time I do something and I break another glass ceiling, when it’s time to renegotiate I’m at the bottom again like I never did what I just did."