21 Savage is “looking forward to building tour looks” with brands like Celine and Prada.

The ‘Good Good’ wordsmith - who was born in London but moved to Atlanta when he was seven years old - celebrated his homecoming performance at the UK capital’s 20,000-strong capacity venue, the O2 Arena, and reflected on the sartorial visions is “grateful” he gets to execute while in fashion capitals like Paris.

The 31-year-old rapper told Interview magazine: “Being able to perform is something I am always grateful for, I enjoyed showcasing more fashion looks while I’m on tour.

"I kicked off my tour in Paris at Zenith and wore some looks by brands I like to work with Celine and Prada - I am looking forward to keep building my tour looks with some more amazing designers.”

21 Savage - whose real name is Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph - called his return to the place of his birth as a proof he had come “full circle”.

He told the outlet: “Being back in London has brought back so many memories from my childhood - this is my journey coming full circle and how far I have come.

“To come out on stage to all of these people who have supported me through my career is what motivates me. Coming home was like a celebration for me and my family but the fans, too.”

The ‘Runnin’ rapper insisted it was “great” to have acts like Baby Drill and Lil Harold on the European road with him to warm up the audience.

He said: “It has been great to have Baby Drill and Lil Harold on tour with me to kick the nights off, they always get the crowd ready.”

21 also added: “This tour has just been non-stop for me, we have been all around Europe at this point - it’s surreal to recognise how my music resonates across the globe.”