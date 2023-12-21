Keke Palmer believes Hollywood is "just like any other industry".

The 30-year-old actress has taken to social media to respond to the recent comments of Taraji P. Henson, who revealed that she's "tired of working so hard" only to receive a "fraction" of her salary.

In response to the comments, Keke wrote on Instagram: "The entertainment industry is just like any other industry. We run businesses to keep our brands afloat, us being the brand/business. And it’s that team of company members that decrease any assumed large lump sum. This includes monthly expenses just like everyone else. In the words of biggie “more money more problems.”

"To make money you must spend money so what seems like a lot is taken by a lot. There is still privilege in this depending what vantage point you are seeing from, but in our industry amongst one another this is nuetralized. (sic)"

Keke suggested that Hollywood stars actually face more financial pressures than the public might realise.

She said: "I keep a job because I HAVE to haha. We ALL work multiple jobs and we may like some but also because we HAVE to. To be successful and live in America it’s literally this way because of the cash to expense ratio and this is why entrepreneurship is so important but that in itself is expensive! (sic)"

Taraji, 53, previously revealed that she's "tired" of the pay issues in the movie business.

The actress told Sirius XM: "I'm just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, and getting paid a fraction of the cost. I’m tired of hearing my sisters saying the same thing over and over. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ I have to. The math ain’t mathing.

"When you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don't do this alone. There's a whole entire team behind us and they have to get paid. So when you hear someone saying 'Oh such-and-such made $10 million.' That didn't make it to their account."