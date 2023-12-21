Sydney Sweeney says dating rumours that swirled around her and her ‘Anyone But You’ co-star Glen Powell were “really hard” on the actor.

The actress, 26, is happily engaged to her restaurateur fiancé, Jonathan Davino, 40, but was thrust into the centre of talk she was having a fling with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Glen, 35, when raunchy photos from the set of their rom-com appeared online in the wake of his split with his long-time partner Gigi Paris, 31.

Sydney told Glamour UK magazine: “It was really hard on Glen, which made me sad… because (otherwise) it was such a beautiful experience for the both of us. I care for him so much.”

Sydney added she likes to keep her love-life private as “people really love to build someone up, and then tear them down”.

The ‘Euphoria’ star, who made her name playing highly-strung high schooler Cassie Howard on the X-rated HBO teen drama: “Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me.

“I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age. What I’ve noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up, and then tear them down.”

Sydney also revealed that her fiancé Jonathan helped produce the rom-com she shot with Glen.

The actress and Glen have repeatedly publicly denied there was anything romantic between them.

In August, Sydney said her affectionate public interactions with her co-star were mainly a marketing ploy for ‘Anyone But You’.

She told Variety: “It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care.

“We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker.

“They want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em.”