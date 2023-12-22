Bradley Cooper ran out of a press conference for his film ‘Maestro’ to talk to a school nurse about his six-year-old daughter Lea.

The ‘A Star is Born’ actor, 48, who has joint custody of the youngster, who he had with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, 37, was 20 minutes into a promotional event for his Netflix film – in which he plays composer Leonard Bernstein – when he revealed he had to step out.

He said: “So sorry. The school nurse just called me. Can I just leave the room for a second to call them back and you can keep going. Is that all right?”

DailyMail.com, which revealed the call, added when Bradley returned, he said: “I have to go to the school to do something with Lea that needs… I have to apply something that they won't allow… I have to do it, so it’s like a 10 minute walk.”

The press conference incident came after nine-time Oscar nominee Bradley pictured with his daughter in New York on 15 December.

Days before, Lea made her red carpet debut alongside her famous dad at a ‘Maestro’ screening also attended by his co-stars in the movie including Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman and Carey Mulligan.

Lea appears in the film as a younger version of Maya Hawke’s character Jamie Bernstein.

But after the glitz of the initial photocall with her dad, Lea was seen taking out a colouring book and sitting on the ground of the floor of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Footage from Entertainment Tonight showed the youngster busily scribbling before she looked up at Bradley and tried to get his attention by repeating: “Daddy!”

Even though her mum Irina didn’t attend the event, she sent her good wishes to her family on Instagram, saying: “Congrats @maestrofilm So proud Daddy and Lea.”

Bradley and Irina dated for five years but never married, and he is now dating supermodel Gigi Hadid, 28, while the model has been romancing 46-year-old retired NFL star Tom Brady.