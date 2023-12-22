Jo Koy will host the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

The 52-year-old comedian is "so excited" to be kicking off awards season at the helm of the ceremony, which honours the best of TV and film and takes place on 7 January at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, because he thinks it will be an "extra special" night.

He said in a statement: “I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year.

“This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!”

'Mahal kita' means 'I love you' in Filipino.

Meanwhile, event organisers are "thrilled" to have the 'Easter Sunday' star on board for the awards show.

Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne said: “We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humour to kick off Hollywood’s award season.

"We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience. We know Jo is bringing his A-game.”

Executive producing showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner added: “Jo’s genuine brand of comedy is sure to entertain our honourees in the room at the Beverly Hilton and viewers at home. We are excited to work with him to make this year’s show laugh-out-loud from beginning to end."

Nominations for the awards were announced earlier this month, with 'Barbie' and 'Succession' leading the way with nine nods each, followed by 'Oppenheimer' on eight.

The 2024 ceremony will feature two new categories, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.