The UK Supreme Court rejected an attempt to designate an artificial intelligence as a patent application inventor.

Technologist Dr Stephen Thaler sought recognition for his artificially intelligent bot named Dabus as the creator of a food container and flashing light beacon.

But in 2019, the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) rejected the request, asserting only a person could be identified as an inventor – a decision upheld by the High Court and Court of Appeal.

The IPO and the courts maintained the perspective only “persons” possess patent rights, not AIs.

And now the Supreme Court, consisting of five judges, has dismissed an appeal to overturn these decisions, stating “an inventor must be a person”.

It added an AI cannot be designated as an inventor to secure patent rights.

The judgment does not address whether Dabus invented the food container and light.

Dr Thaler considers Dabus a “conscious and sentient form of machine intelligence”, and expressed disappointment in the ruling and highlighted the ongoing clash between human and machine intelligence.

The IPO welcomed the decision, emphasising the UK patent system should support AI innovation.

Rajvinder Jagdev from intellectual property litigation firm Powell Gilbert clarified the judgment doesn't prohibit a person from using AI to devise an invention – provided the person is identified as the inventor.

Dr Thaler's argument he was entitled to patents for Dabus inventions as the AI's owner was also rejected.

A different decision could have posed challenges for companies using AI software for innovation, potentially raising questions about patent ownership.

The judgment will spark considerations about how governments might adapt laws as AI technology advances.

Professor Ryan Abbott, representing Dr Thaler, pointed out the decision implies AI is, at best, a “highly sophisticated tool” used by people who invent – challenging assumptions about the creative leap behind inventions.

Legal experts anticipate growing pressure for changes to existing laws as AIs gain autonomy in generating novel ideas.

The IPO acknowledged legitimate questions about how the patent system should handle AI creations and referred to a government response in June 2022, stating no immediate legal change to UK patent law is necessary, and any future change should be international.

The Supreme Court's decision does not alter this conclusion.