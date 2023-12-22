Iggy Azalea has called out her ex Playboi Carti for allegedly not spending enough time with their little boy.

The Australian rapper commented underneath a fan's clip of the American rap star - whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter - spending quality time with their three-year-old son Onyx and appeared to suggest he hasn't had many days like it.

She commented on the X clip: “Its cool how you can fit damn near every visit into just one video. Talented! (sic)"

The 33-year-old star previously slammed her former partner on social media for missing his son's first Christmas.

Iggy also claimed she is “not even remotely on good terms” with her ex.

The ‘Fancy’ hitmaker clapped back at claims the 27-year-old rapper took “care” of her and Onyx that he made during an interview with XXL magazine, revealing that the former couple have no “direct contact” in an array of since-deleted tweets in April 2022.

She wrote on Twitter (now-X) at the time: “Take care of me? Lmaooooo let’s not get carried away now. I laughed. A lot.

“You've been mislead. I don’t [redacted] with a man I’m not even remotely on good terms with claiming he pays my bills. I pay my bills. Secondly saying nice things for an interview sounds great but in real life he talks to me like [redacted] so badly I had to stop all direct contact. (sic)"

The 'Work' hitmaker shared that his people had been wanting her “silence” about the interview but wanted to make it clear his words were “not reflective” of reality.

Iggy said: “His team has been calling about the interview, hoping for my silence because they know what my reaction would be. I do appreciate being called a great mom but when that’s not reflective of what he has to say in real life I’d much rather be left out of being mentioned at all.”

Iggy’s comments came after Playboi shared: “I’m a father. You know what I’m saying? You know how it is having kids. I just got responsibilities. I pay a lot of bills. I take care of a lot of people. I take care of my mom. I take care of my family. I take care of my baby mom [and] I take care of my son. There’s a lot of people I take care of. So, it’s like, I gotta keep doing it.”

The pair split in late 2020.