‘The Day Before’ servers will shut down in a month’s time.

The title, which was developed by Fntastic studio, was widely panned by fans and critics, with the game being labelled as a ‘scam’ due to it being plagued by an enormous amount of bugs and glitches, resulting in the studio handing out full refunds. Now, the developer has confirmed that the servers will be closing down in January.

In a post to X (formally Twitter), the official Fntastic account wrote: “We regret to inform you that the development company Fntastic has officially ceased operators, and as a result The Day Before will be retired and the servers will be turned off on 22 January 2024.”

The game was such a major disaster for the company, that Fntastic was forced to close down.

In an update to their website, the company wrote: “Today, we announce the closure of Fntastic studio.

“Unfortunately, The Day Before has failed financially, and we lack the funds to continue. All income received is being used to pay off debts and our partners.

“We invested all our efforts, resources, and man-hours into the development of The Day Before, which was our first huge game. We really wanted to release new patches to reveal the full potential of the game, but unfortunately we don’t have the funding to continue the work.”