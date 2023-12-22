Freddie Prinze Jr. is "really strict" when it comes to his kids' eating habits.

The 47-year-old actor has Charlotte, 14, and 11-year-old Rocky with his actress wife Sarah Michelle Gellar, 46, and he has admitted there is no place for picky eaters at his table.

He told Us Weekly: "I'm very strict with my kids, so they eat everything.

"Even if my son doesn't like something, he'll say, 'Dad, it's not my favourite, but don't worry, I'm going to finish it.'"

The 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' star likes to get homemade things from his kids and doesn't ask for lavish gifts at Christmas because he already has everything he wants in life.

He told the magazine: "I don’t ever want anything. I like the things that [my kids] make me, but I talk to Sarah [Michelle Gellar] every year and I say, ‘Don’t give me anything,’ and she’ll just give me a little something that she knows that I like, but it’s always a little thing. I have the stuff I want."

The 'Scooby-Doo' star says his wife once called him Ebenezer Scrooge for not allowing his other half to pick out a special gift for him.

He said: "I remember telling her one year, I go, ‘If I want something, I’ll buy it. And she goes, ‘Oh, there’s the Christmas spirit.’ I was like, ‘Well, no, I just mean I don’t want you to waste your money on me.’ And she goes, “Then say that! What you said was horrible, it sounded like Scrooge.’

The 'She's All That' actor even revealed he and his family tend to go on vacation at Christmas so they can avoid messing their own house up and spend it doing things like surfing with their kids.

He added: "We’ve been smart and the last few years we’ve gone on vacation for Christmas, so when Christmas morning [comes], we’re not there, so there will be no mess to pick up.

"We’ll be somewhere that the kids love, that we love. It’s warm and a place where my daughter and I can go surfing and things like that."