Dame Julie Andrews thought Dick Van Dyke was "really gorgeous" when they first met.

The 88-year-old actress starred alongside the Hollywood icon in the 1964 Disney film 'Mary Poppins', and Julie has now admitted to being wowed by her co-star.

She said on 'Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic': "As I arrived on that very first day, Dick was already working with the choreographers and the dancers."

Julie remembers her co-star looking "young, fit as can be and really gorgeous".

The actress added: "I’d never made a movie before, and I’d given birth to my lovely daughter Emma nearly six weeks earlier, and I quickly realised that I had better pull my socks up and get in shape."

Julie also loved watching the actor in action.

She shared: "It was so delightful to watch him imitating the animated penguins or attempting to ride the pony from the carousel. Becoming a magical chimney sweep. Actually, it was a very happy film for, I think, the entire company."

Despite his success, Dick actually battled an alcohol addiction for 25 years of his life.

The actor previously admitted that his addiction damaged his family life.

Dick - who was married to Margie Willett between 1948 and 1984 - told the Guardian newspaper: "I tried to be a good role model to my children, but I was an alcoholic for 25 years, which inevitably impacted on family life.

"When I went into therapy, I realised I was repeating my father’s mistakes. He often came home drunk after lengthy road trips and my mother threatened to walk out unless he quit - which he did.

"When I pledged to quit and entered a rehab clinic, Margie checked in as I checked out. I thought she’d come to pick me up, but it turned out she was hooked on antidepressants. I had no idea. What a pair."