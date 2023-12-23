Cher thinks Christmas makes people “nicer”.

The 77-year-old singer – who has Chaz, 54, and Elijah, 47, from her previous marriages - believes the festive season brings out the best in everyone and makes them appreciate what they have.

She told Britain’s OK! magazine: "People are nicer, you know, they're kind of somehow on their best behaviour. Christmas brings out that in people, I think. It's a great time of year to just try to stop what you've been doing and concentrate on being happy with your family and your friends and doing things for people that are not as fortunate. It's a time where you feel the spirit."

Despite her global fame, the ‘Turn Back Time’ hitmaker insisted her own Christmas celebrations are always “normal” and “traditional”.

She said: “I have lots of really young friends and I've got children. I'm like the old woman in the shoe when it comes to godchildren.

“We just do normal Christmas things. I don't know, I never plan it. I could be dancing or could be in the kitchen putting mashed potatoes on everybody's plates. That's how we do it.

“There's turkey and dressing and pumpkin pies. We're very traditional when it comes to celebrating the dinner. Everybody expects that.

“We have a long line and then everyone just takes their own, what they want.

“We always have a party though, and decorate the house.”

Despite her flamboyant persona, Cher insisted she can actually be very “shy”.

She said: "If I'm not working, I'm very quiet. I mean, not around my friends, but in public, I'm quiet. But when I'm working? I have really literally two parts to my personality one that can get up on stage and one that would just sit in the background and not say anything, until know somebody.

“I know so many actresses that are so shy.I know so many performers that throw up before they go on stage.

“So I think a lot of times shy people can become who they are by using art. So, for me it worked out."