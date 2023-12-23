Insomniac Games' future titles have been leaked.

The studio, which helms the 'Spider-Man' games, was subject of a data breach from ransomware group Rhysida a week ago and threatened to release the information unless the company paid an undisclosed sum.

Now, 1.7 terabytes of files have been found online.

Among the huge amount of information that was leaked, a timeline of all of Insomniac's projects and their planned release dates had found their way on the internet. As well as the confirmed 'Wolverine' title, the studio is allegedly working on a 'Venom' game that is scheduled for 2025, 'Spider-Man 3' in 2028, 'Ratchet and Clank' in 2029 and an 'X-Men' project in 2030.

The data leak also included sensitive information about Insomniac employees, as well as contracts signed between Sony and Marvel over the aforementioned upcoming titles.

The document was signed by Sony's Jim Ryan and Marvel's Isaac Perlmutter and had been in effect since July 2021.

Although Sony and Insomniac have not commented on the leak, Rhysida told Cyber Daily that they chose to target the studio because the group "knew developers making games like this were an easy target”, and emphasised obtaining the information was not difficult.

A spokesperson for Sony previously said: "We are aware of reports that Insomniac Games has been the victim of a cyber security attack.

"We are currently investigating this situation. We have no reason to believe that any other SIE or Sony divisions have been impacted."