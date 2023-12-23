Ali Wong has filed for divorce from Justin Hakuta.

Over one year after the 41-year-old actress and comedian announced her split from Hakuta, she has filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences".

According to TMZ, the date of separation has been listed as April 10, 2022, which was just days before they publicly announced their split.

The pair share daughters Mari, eight, and Nikki, six and Ali has requested joint legal and physical custody of the girls.

The divorce papers also state that they are in mediation to establish spousal support and divide their assets.

The pair met at a friend's wedding reception in 2010 and married in San Francisco in 2014.

They had a pre-nuptial agreement, which Ali has asked the court to enforce.

In her book, 'Dear Girls: Intimate Tales Untold Secrets and Advice for Living Your Best Life', Ali spoke about how relieved she felt at having a prenup.

She wrote: "My father always praised 'the gift of fear'. And that prenup scared me.

"In the end, being forced to sign that prenup was one of the greatest things that ever happened to me and my career."

Earlier this year, Ali and comedian Bill Hader rekindled their romance after a brief split.

The pair broke up in December 2022 after a brief romance last year, but after Bill mentioned he had a girlfriend in a recent interview, his representative confirmed they are back together.

Page Six reported the spokesperson confirmed the pair’s romance is back on after Bill told Collider he had partner.

Bill didn’t refer to Ali by name in his chat with Collider, but Page Six said: “His rep confirmed he was talking about the ‘Beef’ star in the interview.”

The actor told Collider: “My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years.

“I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count. So, I’m going to have a vacation.”

Insiders previously told Page Six the couple dated last autumn, but said their relationship was a “rebound” for the pair, after Ali split from Hakuta following and after Bill’s split from actress Anna Kendrick.