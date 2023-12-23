Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens doesn't care about backlash to his comments that he is "the catch" in their marriage.

Owens - a 28-year-old NFL player - tied the knot with superstar gymnast Simone, 26, earlier this year and recently claimed in the interview that "men are the catch".

He told The Pivot podcast: "I'm like, 'Lemme see who this is.' I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity.

"The first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of [Instagram] followers. So in my mind I'm like, 'Okay, she's gotta be good'.

"I always say that the men are the catch. I'm like, 'It's kinda early [to commit].' But you know, it happens when you least expect it. When we hung out, we just hit it off instantly. Laughed the whole night."

Despite major backlash to his comments, Jonathan claimed he was "unbothered", sharing a number of pictures of them together on Instagram with the caption: "Just know we locked in over here."

In the podcast interview, Owens went on to say he had no idea who Simone was when they first connected on dating app Raya.

He said: "When she won the Olympics, I was in college and we didn't have NBC, we didn't have Olympics channels, and we were in [training] camp [in] late July, early August.

"So I'm not paying attention. I never would've had a moment where I would've watched [her compete]."

He revealed that Simone contacted him first and they texted back and forth before meeting in person three days later.

He said: "We couldn't do much, because COVID happened and everything was shut down. So she came down to Houston. She lived in the suburbs, so she had to drive about 45 minutes. Then the rest is history."